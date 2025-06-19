Community Bank N.A. Has $265,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 2,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.16.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.74.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

