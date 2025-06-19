CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,287 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,344 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

