CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 56.0% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 239.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL opened at $267.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.89.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $384.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

