Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 169 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,000 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

