AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,030,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,599.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,699.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,515.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,801.49 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,912 shares of company stock worth $136,901,262 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

