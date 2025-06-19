Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $371,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 76,125.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

FSEP stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $47.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $814.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.