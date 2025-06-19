Clarius Group LLC Invests $446,000 in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

