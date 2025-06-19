Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6%

UPS stock opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

