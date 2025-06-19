iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 481.8% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 232.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

