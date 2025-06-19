6,858 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,727,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,553,000 after buying an additional 772,144 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,925,000 after buying an additional 2,070,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,443,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,402,000 after buying an additional 1,065,404 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,159,000 after buying an additional 416,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 914,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,518,000 after buying an additional 174,800 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $60.98.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

