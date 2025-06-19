Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,874,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

