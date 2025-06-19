Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

