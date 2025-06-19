Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 1.0%

FFEB stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

