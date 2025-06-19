Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $91,357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,698,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 551,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $66.69 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

