Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,001 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $106.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.77.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

