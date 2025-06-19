Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $72,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after buying an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $373.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

