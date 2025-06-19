DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,938,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

