lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $228.65 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

