Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $214.22 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

