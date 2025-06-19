Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after buying an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $220.42 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.20 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.