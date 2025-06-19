Davidson Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group makes up about 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $461.57 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.92 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.37.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.