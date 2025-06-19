Clarius Group LLC Sells 177 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $215.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.25. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

