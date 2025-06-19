Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

