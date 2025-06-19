Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 32,100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 0.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $693.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $640.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.