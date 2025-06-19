Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December comprises about 1.4% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:KDEC opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

