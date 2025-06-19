Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.80% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $179,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

