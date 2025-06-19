Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $94.74.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
