Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,903,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,939,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,580,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 368,279 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,435,000. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,913,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 21.5%

Shares of DFIS opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.