Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 280,061 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,061 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $66,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

