Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 2,729 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 998,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,755,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,981,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after buying an additional 209,297 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,903,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,077,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
