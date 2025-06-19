Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,066 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,785 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 41.6% during the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

NYSE BBY opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $214,390.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,603.15. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,374 shares of company stock valued at $58,735,581. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

