Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 45,800 Shares of BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BARINGS BDC were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BARINGS BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in BARINGS BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BARINGS BDC by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BARINGS BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BARINGS BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BARINGS BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BARINGS BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BARINGS BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BARINGS BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

BARINGS BDC Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.07 on Thursday. BARINGS BDC, INC. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $955.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

BARINGS BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. BARINGS BDC had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BARINGS BDC, INC. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARINGS BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. BARINGS BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,700 shares of BARINGS BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,343.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,734 shares in the company, valued at $531,035.26. The trade was a 17.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 34,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. The trade was a 87.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,997 shares of company stock worth $452,844. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BARINGS BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BARINGS BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARINGS BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.