Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,392.55. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,199. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.