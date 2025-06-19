Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $289.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.86. The stock has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.