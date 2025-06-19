Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.63 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

