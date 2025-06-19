DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Lowers Position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.