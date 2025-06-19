Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6%

LOW stock opened at $210.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

