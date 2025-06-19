WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Accenture by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $306.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.70. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

