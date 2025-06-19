Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $171.85

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $156.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

