Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

BATS DFIC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

