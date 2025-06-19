Green Energy Stocks To Consider – June 16th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve generating, distributing or enabling renewable energy—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass power. These firms may also produce related equipment (like solar panels and wind turbines) or provide energy-storage and grid-management solutions aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Investors often buy green energy stocks both to support environmental goals and to capitalize on the expected growth of the clean-energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.92. 2,649,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,705. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,211. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,946. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

