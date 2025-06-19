Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,844,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,369,000 after purchasing an additional 606,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after purchasing an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $92.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.4318 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.