Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after purchasing an additional 763,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,283,100. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $770.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $683.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $279.02 and a 1-year high of $806.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.18, a PEG ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.