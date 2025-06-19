Wealthspan Partners LLC Invests $48,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUBO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in fuboTV by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on fuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

fuboTV Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.24. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

