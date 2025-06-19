Well Done LLC Buys 27,537 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $472,648,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $72,657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,699 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,321.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,603 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

