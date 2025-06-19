Comparing Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) & Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX)

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) and Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Digi Power X and Circle Internet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Digi Power X alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi Power X 0 0 1 0 3.00 Circle Internet Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Digi Power X currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Digi Power X’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digi Power X is more favorable than Circle Internet Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.9% of Digi Power X shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digi Power X and Circle Internet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi Power X -40.00% -47.32% -32.71% Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digi Power X and Circle Internet Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi Power X $37.00 million 2.70 -$6.80 million ($0.52) -5.29 Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -15,757.07

Circle Internet Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digi Power X. Circle Internet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digi Power X, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digi Power X beats Circle Internet Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digi Power X

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Circle Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications. Since inception, we have relentlessly pursued our mission and vision, building fundamental technology for the internet financial system. We have forged paths toward mainstream acceptance through persistent and active engagement with policymakers and regulators globally, and have seen institutional and consumer knowledge and acceptance of internet-native financial assets approach critical mass. Large and influential players in the incumbent financial services system are increasingly embracing digital assets broadly and stablecoins specifically. Circle’s innovative products reach tens of millions of end-users, power thousands of businesses, and, as of March 31, 2025, USDC has been used for more than $25 trillion in onchain transactions. While we have made strong progress in our pursuit of our mission and vision over the past decade, we believe the internet financial system is in its infancy with decades of growth and innovation ahead. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Digi Power X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi Power X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.