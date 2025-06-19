Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.36.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Angi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

ANGI stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Angi had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $245.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 9,308.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

