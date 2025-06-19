Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Target Price at C$18.30

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. ATB Capital downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Dale Murray acquired 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,624.81. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.

