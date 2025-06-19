Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

SDXAY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

