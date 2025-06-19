Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) & Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG) Head to Head Comparison

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mama’s Creations and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.91%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.41% 18.19% 9.22% Wing Yip Food Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 2.43 $3.71 million $0.11 72.36 Wing Yip Food Holdings Group $144.63 million 0.46 $11.25 million N/A N/A

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations.

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.